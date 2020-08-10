CCSD to provide meals through the rest of the summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s Office of Nutrition Services announced they will continue to offer meals at various locations for the rest of the summer break.

The eight sites will offer meals starting Monday, August 10 through Friday, September 4, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the house of 11:00 am and 12:30 pm.

Two breakfast meals and two lunch meals will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, while three breakfasts and three lunches will be available on Fridays.

The following schools will be used as sites for the service: