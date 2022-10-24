CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School safety is front of mind for Charleston Count School district leaders after learning of a St. Louis high school shooting Monday afternoon. District leaders say it’s time to adopt more precautions before it’s too late.

During a Board of Education meeting Monday, some district leaders voiced they want to see school safety go beyond resource officers in county school buildings.

CCSD Board Chairman, Reverend Dr. Eric Mack, says district leaders have considered several options to improve safety, most of the them have yet to be implemented. Dr. Mack is asking the school board to take action at its next meeting to ensure something is done to improve safety.

“We’ve heard the uptick in guns that have been found in our schools, in gang-related issues within our schools,” says Dr. Mack.

Officials say the uptick in guns, gangs, and incidents should push the board of education to take safety measures further.

“I honestly feel that as a board, we need to look at the security measures and take some type of action,” says Dr. Mack. “We’ve talked about school resource officers and I believe we have that covered, but we need to go a little bit further.”

Working to improve school safety is something the board of education has been mulling since this past summer. Leaders have considered several options like metal detectors, bulletproof doors, enhanced security, and more.

“There are several things that we have talked about, but yet we have not executed any of those security measures,” says Dr. Mack. “We just have them on paper.”

With the current school board working on expiring time, Dr. Mack hopes leaders can make strides to keep students safe before a new board is elected in November.

“I’m asking the board to, at our next meeting, make sure that we take some type of action in security measures and that we secure our schools as much as we possibly can,” says Dr. Mack.

The Charleston County School Board of Education will meet again on November 7th, the day before the district’s new board of education is elected.