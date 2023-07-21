CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday’s meeting was hosted by the Charleston branch of the NAACP, and a number of community members attended the meeting held at Emanuel AME Church to ask questions and learn more about the direction Charleston County School District will be moving in under new superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

“The focus here is to learn about what your hopes and desires are for our community and for our district,” Dr. Gallien said.

The meeting started by Dr. Gallien detailing plans for his first 100 days as superintendent.

“My 100-day plan has already started,” he said, “and the focus of that plan is to listen, learn, lead while learning and then at the end of that 100 days, I want to come up with a plan.”

Those who attended were then able to write down questions that Dr. Gallien answered. The questions ranged from how he intends to go about engaging with community leaders and organizations.

“As I learn about the various organizations,” Dr. Gallien said, “reaching out to those organizations and asking to be invited to their meetings or community sessions.”

To how he plans to get value feedback from the teachers in the district.

“One of the things I want to do is have a town hall type of meeting for our teachers,” he said.

But he says with all the different areas of the district he wants to focus on, his primary focus remains the same — making sure students excel in CCSD schools.

“Regardless of your views about certain things,” Dr. Gallien said, “what we want to keep at the center of the work is the children.”

Neighbors News 2 heard from following Thursday’s meeting say they feel reassured that Dr. Gallien is the right man for the job, and Dr. Gallien says he can’t wait for school to start next month.