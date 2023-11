CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 3-car collision has caused traffic congestion near Savannah Highway at Steplight Road Thursday evening, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The intersection in the area is blocked off with one lane open.

The car accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. and resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with minor injuries said CCSO.

All drivers are asked to find alternate routes in the area.