” Sheriff Kristin Graziano and Lt. Jason Cain accepted the honor during a luncheon in North Charleston. (via CCSO)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was recognized on Friday for its support of employees in the National Guard and Military Reserve.

The South Carolina Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented CCSO with the Seven Seals Award, an award that recognizes the leadership and support of men and women who serve in the National Guard or Reserve.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve members and their civilian employers.

“We are a proud employer of over a dozen Guardsmen and Reservists who serve our community with a mission of ‘Service Beyond the Call,’” Sheriff Graziano with CCSO said.

” Sheriff Kristin Graziano and Lt. Jason Cain accepted the honor during a luncheon in North Charleston. (via CCSO)

(via CCSO)

CCSO also is a finalist for the ESGR’s 2022 Freedom Award, another award that honors organizations that support employees that continue to serve.

The Freedom Award is the highest national recognition given by the Defense Department.

“We believe that our agency itself fulfills this mission of service by supporting our Guardsmen and Reservists, and their families, when they are called to serve and protect our nation. CCSO hopes that this inspires other businesses and agencies to uphold the same values and strengthen their commitment to those who sacrifice so much for us all,” Sheriff Graziano said.