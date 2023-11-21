NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a Summerville man in connection to a shooting death that occurred on Andrews Street Saturday.

Dameon Thompson, 30, was arrested Monday with assistance from the U.S. Marshall Service and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Saturday morning, deputies from Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Andrews Street after a person found a man dead on the ground with gunshot wounds, officials say.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified.

CCSO is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.