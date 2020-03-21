CCSO: Deputies investigate fatal car accident on Highway 165

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, March 20, Charleston County deputies responded to a car accident in the 4500 block of Highway 165 at around 9:30 PM.

A citizen notified the Sheriff’s Office of a deceased male in the roadway.

Vehicle parts were scattered near the area.

No vehicle or motorist was on scene when the deputies arrived.

The accident shut down portions of Highway 165 for several hours.

The Traffic Division is investigating the incident and is working to find the identity of the driver of the vehicle.