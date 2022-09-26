NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lot of tears and a lot of emotions filled the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Sunday as several people honored their loved ones during the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

“They will always be a part of us,” Alyssa Rheingold, psychologist and professor at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), said. “Their love lives through us and people we connect with in the here and now.”

Honoring and remembering those who lost their lives to violence.

“This is the 16th annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims,” Rheingold said, “and communities across the country are getting together for commemoration events.”

Sunday’s memorial was hosted by the Survivors of Homicide Support Group, a collaborative effort between MUSC and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

“We offered a candle to survivors to be able to take home and light this evening in honor of their loved one,” Rheingold said. “It’s an opportunity just to pause and reflect.”

Reflect is something Nietta Wright has done since she lost her son nine years ago.

“Dominique,” Wright said. “This was my first-born, and he got killed; he was 25 years old. He has three children and they’re doing okay but this was my heart. This was my heart.”

Homicide survivor Larry Greene says it was important for him to attend to carry on the memory of his youngest brother.

“Ivan grew up under my wing as if he was my son,” Greene said. “Where I went, he went. Where we went, he went. What we did, he did. We were with Ivan only moments before he was killed.”

Both say the support group has been vital in helping them through the grieving process.

“I’ve been diagnosed with depression on more than one occasion,” Greene said. “I found myself going in that road again; this group helped me.”

“They are awesome,” Wright said. “I never knew I would be in this position, but I’m glad that they’re here to support us.”

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group will be holding a holiday vigil in December. The date is still to be determined.