CCSO releases the names of those involved in officer involved shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released the names of both the suspect and the deputy involved in a shooting in Summerville.

Albert Scott, 23, was charged with failure to Stop for Blue Lights and is also detained for an outstanding warrant through the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

The deputy involved was Master Deputy Robert Haslip.

Master Deputy Haslip has been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since 2011.

Master Deputy Haslip was involved in a vehicle pursuit around 11:00 p.m. with Scott from a domestic violence call out of North Charleston.

CCSO says Master Deputy Haslip attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Ladson Road and Highway 78, but the suspect failed to stop and fled on Ladson Road towards Dorchester Road.

After Scott ran into a wooded area near Salters Lane, deputies say that at some point Scott shot Master Deputy Haslip with a rifle.

Master Deputy Haslip would return fire, shooting Scott who surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.

Deputies say Scott surrendered and was taken into custody and an AK type semi-automatic rifle was recovered in the wooded area.

Scott was taken to the hospital. There’s no update on his condition.

Master Deputy Haslip was not injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.