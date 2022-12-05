CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing blind man last seen Monday morning.

According to CCSO, Leroy Parnell was caught on surveillance camera around 11:00 a.m. Monday leaving a family home in Ladson. He was later seen at the Kwik Mart on Highway 78 in Ladson around 1:00 p.m.

Witnesses at the Kwik Mart said that he was asking for a taxi to the hospital. CCSO said that Parnell did get a taxi, but was not located at any nearby hospitals.

Deputies believe he may be trying to get to a friend’s house near the Churches Chicken on Meeting Street in Downtown Charleston.

Foul play is not suspected.

Parnell is about 5’4″,130 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. He uses a white walking cane and was last seen wearing a blue jacket over a gray sweater hoodie, dark pants, and a beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.