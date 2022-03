RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Part of Highway 165 is shut down in the Ravenel area is closed after a crash involving downed power lines, Charleston County deputies said.

CCSO posted on a tweet just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday that the roadway is shut down in the 5700 block after a vehicle flipped and struck a pole.

Deputies are advising motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.