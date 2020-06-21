CDC releases guidelines for beach safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released guidelines to help keep people safe on the beach.

The agency urges everyone to stay at least six feet away from those you do not live with and you should also refrain from sharing food, supplies, toys, or equipment.

Beachgoers are also encouraged to wear face masks except when they are in the water.

If you are unable to wash your hands with soap and water then you should use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.