Celebrate the grand opening of Park West Veterinary Associate’s new hospital location and boarding facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Park West Veterinary Associates is hosting its official grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Head out to this free, pet-friendly event on November 16th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be family fun activities, snacks, raffles, and tours of the new facility.

This is a celebration is to honor their new location and boarding facility.

Headed out for the weekend and need a place to keep your furry friend? Park West Veterinary Associates now offers luxury style, glass-front kennels for canine visitors to relax and enjoy an overnight stay. Each pet receives potty breaks up to four times per day. There’s also an option to upgrade your pet’s stay to add playtime with friends at daycare or enjoy some tasty treats.

All dogs boarding at the new facility should meet the following requirements:

Must be 4 months of age or older

Un-neutered males over 6 months of age will be accepted for boarding

Un-spayed females over 6 months of age will be accepted for boarding, while outside of heat cycle

All dogs must be up to date on the following:

Rabies Vaccine

DHPP Vaccine

Bordetella Vaccine – Required every 6 months

Canine Influenza Bivalent Vaccine

Intestinal Parasite Screen – Required every year

The facility requires verification that all pets are current on an approved flea prevention product. If not on approved prevention, a Nexgard tablet will be given and charged for at the time of check-in. Approved products include: Bravecto, Trifexis, Comfortis, Advantage Multi, Revolution, Nexgard, or Simparica.

Park West Veterinary Associates also has a wing dedicated to boarding for cats. This includes a sanctuary-like retreat with lounge condos. Employees will visit cats multiple times throughout the day to ensure that their stay is stress-free.

All cats boarding should meet the following requirements:

Must be 4 months of age or older

All cats must be up to date on the following:

Rabies Vaccine

FVRCP Vaccine

Intestinal Parasite Screen – Required every year

To register your pet for a stay at Park West Veterinary Associate’s new facility, click here.

To learn more about the new location, click here.