CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says no prior experience is required. They’re simply looking for people who are committed to serving their community.

CFD is recruiting new firefighters to join their team.

“It’s an in-person application process,” CFD recruitment manager Kevin Weeks said. “We’re here to assist anyone that would like to come and fill out your application, and we can assist them with that.”

Weeks says Friday’s event was a chance to share with prospective recruits what qualities they look for in a firefighter.

“That can be values,” he said, “character. The type of people we’re looking for is someone that wants to serve the public. Basically, what we do in fire service.”

Weeks says they’re looking for people who will be an asset to their community even when they’re not extinguishing flames.

“We do a lot of community engagement stuff,” he said. “We don’t just fight fires; we do a lot of EMS calls that entails helping someone. So, we’re looking for folks that has that type of value and character, and is interested in helping and serving their community.”

And for anyone who missed Friday’s hiring event, CFD will hold another one next Friday.

“We have an additional day on the 21st of April from 6-7 p.m.,” Weeks said, “here at Station 11 on Savannah Highway. So, if you need help filling out your applications, have any questions for us, come on out and we’ll be here to assist you.”

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, May 5.