CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials are working streamline affordable housing projects to meet the need.

City staff determined Charleston will need 16,000 affordable housing units by 2030.

“We would need over 1,000 units a year and we’re still in the low hundreds of units on average per year. So, we’re not even close,” said Chloe Stuber, a Senior Planner for the City of Charleston.

On Friday, officials held a seminar with the Design Review Board to educate members on the need for affordable housing and discuss how to move the projects forward in a timely manner.

One way they are doing this is through the Affordable Housing Priority Status Policy, which was just rolled out in January.

According to Stuber, if 50% or more of the units in a project are affordable, it is eligible for priority status. Planning fees will be waived and the review process will be shortened, saving the developer even more money.

“One key thing for folks to remember about affordable housing is it doesn’t cost any less than market rate housing. It costs the same amount to build and so the more expensive a project becomes from taking a longer period of time or from higher material costs, those costs can’t be rolled over to the eventual homeowner or renter, like in market rate,” Stuber explained.

Staff estimates “reducing the review period by even just one month can potentially save $150 per unit per day.”

She said it is important to keep the Design Review Board updated on this topic because they have purview over several corridors, ideal for affordable housing.

“We absolutely don’t want to sacrifice standards for affordable housing. We believe everybody has the right to live in quality designed architecture, buildings and sites,” Stuber told News 2. “But we also will need the Design Review Board’s help in making sure that that process does not add any unnecessary costs to the overall project.”

While there is still a long way to go, progress has not gone unnoticed.

“From the looks of it of course, they’re doing a very good job especially for the homeless and needy that’s here,” said Charleston Native, Kevius Meyers.

City planning staff said they’re planning to hire an Affordable Housing Development Coordinator in the next month or two.