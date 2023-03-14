CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is here, and Charleston International Airport is expecting a boost in people traveling through the skies.

The weather, a little chillier than we expect in mid-March, but it hasn’t stopped spring breakers from coming to town.

One group of friends News 2 met go to college in Vermont.

“I’m excited to be here,” spring breaker Simon Lundholm said.

For them it’s not just a break from the books, but also severe weather that’s sweeping through the Northeast.

“Vermont is pretty nice, but the snow started getting to me,” Lundholm said.

Their plans for the week, are pretty simple.

“Just to go to the beach, have some nice warm weather, definitely go downtown Charleston and hangout there,” spring breaker Mathis Billman said.

Executive Director of Charleston International Airport, Elliott Summey, says they can always tell when spring break has rolled around, by the number of people landing in the Holy City around this time.

“It will be more, somewhere in between 8 and 9 percent more of folks in March,” Summey said.

His message to the locals flying in and out, is patience.

“Be patient with us, be patient with everyone else, we going to get, you know our airline folks are going to get those bags off as fast as they can,” Summey said.

Summey also says they have added more police officers outside near arrivals and departures. to help with the traffic congestion.