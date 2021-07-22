Charleston Animal Society helps rescue 30 dogs from the largest animal cruelty case in SC history

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the biggest animal cruelty cases in the states history included 400 horses, dogs, chickens and pigs recused on a property in the upstate.

The Charleston Animal Society found hundreds of animals chained up in Laurens County, SC.

“It almost looked like a junk yard, but instead of just junk it was junk of animals just everywhere,” says Aldwin Roman, Vice President of Operations and Strategy at The Charleston Animal Society.

The hundreds of animals found mistreated caused law enforcement and The Charleston Animal Society to jump into action.

“It took us probably 30 to 45 minutes just to identify where each of the dogs were,” says Roman.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s office and The Charleston Animal Society worked together to rescue more than 350 chickens, 12 horses and 30 dogs and now 23 of those dogs are back here, in the Lowcountry.

“When something of this magnitude happens, we are blessed to have resources to reach out to like Charleston Animal Society,” says Courtney Snow, Public Information Officer for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Those involved face multiple charges.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving a single animal behind for any second longer, with them baking in the sun,” says Roman.

With multiple dogs recovering from fleas, ticks and malnourishment, Roman says he’s thankful they are in the hands of caregivers to help them get better.

“It is nice knowing that they will never be back in that situation, ever again,” he says.

The Charleston Animal Society says the 23 dogs who were rescued will be available for adoption within the next 2 weeks.