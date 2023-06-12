NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society is launching a new program to get adult dogs adopted.

“We know that most people get their animals from friends and family, and so we know these dogs will have a better chance to find a home while in the homes of families in our community,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA, said.

Charleston Animal Society will pay foster families $150 once the dog is adopted. If after 30 days the dog is not adopted, the foster family will still receive $150.

The shelter provides foster families with training, supplies (including crates, bowls, and food) and covers 100% of veterinary care while animals are in foster homes.

“We provide all of the support, you supply the roof and the love,” Roman said. “We will even send you weekly emails with tips and tricks, including sample social media posts so you can find these dogs a home.”

Charleston Animal Society says they need to clear the shelter of 50 large dogs between Wednesday and June 23rd through adoptions and fosters.

A special orientation will be held on Wednesday for those interested in fostering. Families can plan to leave the event with a foster dog and supplies.

Email foster@charlestonanimalsociety.org to sign up for the orientation.