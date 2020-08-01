Charleston Animal Society provides tips to protect pets during Hurricane Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the track of Hurricane Isaias having the storm skim along the South Carolina coast on Monday, the Charleston Animal Society wants to share some advice on how to protect pets during the storm.
“We must all watch this storm closely through reliable news and weather services… We urge everyone to immediately prepare their emergency plan that includes their pets.”Joe Elmore, Charleston Animal Society President & CEO
The animal society said during an evacuation, it’s important to remember that pet owners are responsible for the safekeeping of their pets.
Charleston Animal Society is unable to take-in personal animals during hurricane evacuations.
They also ask that, due to COVID-19, check quarantine rules in any state you decide to evacuate to during the storm.
Here are five tips provided by the Charleston Animal Society to get you and your pets ready for hurricane season:
- Include your pets and other animals, including your farm animals and livestock, in your emergency plans.
- Build a separate emergency kit for your pets, including water, food and medications.
- Click here to upload your pet’s photo. This free service, provided by the Petco Foundation, uses facial recognition technology to locate your pet if it is lost.
- Make sure to keep digital records and photos to identify your pet or animal after a disaster in case you become separated.
- Create a list of places that accepts pets if an emergency happens. These may not be the same as last year due to the coronavirus.
- Update your pet’s vaccinations and their microchips information now. If they are not microchipped, please do this along with ensuring their collars have update I.D. tags.