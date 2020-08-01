Charleston Animal Society provides tips to protect pets during Hurricane Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the track of Hurricane Isaias having the storm skim along the South Carolina coast on Monday, the Charleston Animal Society wants to share some advice on how to protect pets during the storm.

“We must all watch this storm closely through reliable news and weather services… We urge everyone to immediately prepare their emergency plan that includes their pets.” Joe Elmore, Charleston Animal Society President & CEO

The animal society said during an evacuation, it’s important to remember that pet owners are responsible for the safekeeping of their pets.

Charleston Animal Society is unable to take-in personal animals during hurricane evacuations.

They also ask that, due to COVID-19, check quarantine rules in any state you decide to evacuate to during the storm.

Here are five tips provided by the Charleston Animal Society to get you and your pets ready for hurricane season: