Charleston Battery make move to Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After nearly 20 years, the Charleston Battery is moving from Daniel Island to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

MUSC Health Stadium, the former home of the Battery, was recently sold for more than $6 million.

The Battery will now share the Patriots Point Soccer Complex with the College of Charleston.

New team owner Rob Salvatore said moving closer to the peninsula was necessary.

“Sports kind of has this outsized footprint in a way even though they can be really small in a revenue prospective they’re emotional so you feel responsible for doing things the right way..” Rob Salvatore, Charleston Battery team owner

The Battery are scheduled to host their home opener on March 28.