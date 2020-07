CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery are set to resume their season this weekend.

The Battery will be playing against Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, July 19 at 8:00 pm at Patriots Point Soccer Complex.

No fans will be allowed at the stadium due to COVID-19.

The Battery’s last game was a 1-0 win against the Atlanta United 2.

You can watch the game online on the ESPN+ app.