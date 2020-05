CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police told News 2 they are taking precautions ahead of today’s planned boat parade in the Charleston Harbor.

The event, which is posted to social media pages, is expected to draw boats for a parade supporting President Trump.

Lowcountry agencies say they have a plan in place to make sure everyone remains safe this Memorial Day weekend.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM by the Coast Guard Station.