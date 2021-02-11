Charleston Call Center assisted more than 90,000 residents in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Citizen Services Call Center is only a few years old, and just finished up its busiest year on record: 2020.

The initiative was developed by Mayor John Tecklenburg, and officials say it has been an important resource for those looking for assistance.

“I think it’s critical, I think every community should have a direct line… We want people to know that if they need anything in the City of Charleston, this is the number to go to,” says the department’s manager Brian Sheehan.

The call center fielded 90,788 calls in 2020, resulting in more than 22,000 work orders for city departments.

“We’ve just blown up ever since,” say Sheehan. “Every year we’ve been gaining in numbers and this year we hit our peak.”

Each call lasted 1:19 on average with an average wait time of sixteen seconds. The number of calls averaged out to just under 250 calls per day and 33 calls per hour. Sheehan says the numbers only grew over the last year.

“That’s almost 20,000 (calls) more than we had in 2019,” says Sheehan. “I think it’s pretty obvious one of the big reasons why we had the increase was COVID.”

Despite taking on a higher volume of calls over the three years it’s been around, the call center has maintained a four person staff. Sheehan says that they are ready, willing, and able to help with any problem — big or small.

“But at 90,000 calls in one year, I think that gives me the answer,” says Sheehan. “People still want to have that personal interaction with people on the other end of the phone.”

Typical calls include potholes, street lights, and minor questions but officials say one item leads to more calls than any other: garbage.

“People really, really want to have a waste container,” says Sheehan. “They prefer to have a new one.”

Sheehan says the line offers a few laughs to those on both ends as well. The city receives a handful of calls from residents in Charleston, West Virginia each year, which Sheehan says it generally make for a funny story and sometimes even a new friend.

The Citizens Service desk can be reached by phone at (843) 724-7311 or by going to their website here.