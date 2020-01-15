Charleston City Council approves Dutch Dialogues Recommendations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Flooding and storm water challenges have plagued the Charleston area for decades. Today, an ambitious plan was approved by Charleston City Council to hopefully control flooding once and for all.

The plan consists of a number of recommendations from both international and national expertise. Mayor John Tecklenburg says that the idea was sparked almost 4 years ago when he met the Dutch Ambassador.

“The mindset of managing water using nature, storing water, releasing more slowly, all these concepts that make so much sense,” he says.

Multiple members of the community came and spoke in favor of the recommendations; specifically the balance of both engineering and natural solutions.

After 9 months of planning, discussing, and researching; the final report was approved unanimously by the council.

Mayor Tecklenburg says that these recommendations have already began influencing projects all around the city. He believes that the effects of these changes will be seen in the very near future.

“For example, in 2 weeks we’ll be bringing forward our new storm water requirements,” he says. These new requirements will be in conjunction with the Dutch Dialogues Recommendations.

