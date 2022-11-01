CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who work for the City of Charleston could see a significant pay increase soon.

Charleston City Council met for a workshop on Tuesday evening to discuss the 2023 budget.

“The number one issue that the City of Charleston is facing right now is pay for our employees,” said Councilman Ross Appel, who represents District Eleven.

During the meeting, Charleston’s budget and finance team recommended a nine percent Cost of Living Adjustment for all employees. This would increase the minimum wage from $15 to $16.35 an hour.

On top of the nine percent, police and fire would see an additional three percent increase, and non-sworn employees would see an additional 4.33%.

“That may sound like a really big pay increase. It is,” said Appel. “We have missed multiple years of what we call cost of living increases, due to the pandemic and otherwise.”

This proposed plan comes as advocates continue to fight for higher pay for firefighters. According to the

Charleston Firefighter’s Association – Local 61, many firefighters who serve for Charleston can’t afford to live in the city.

As a result, advocates said some have left the department to find new jobs elsewhere.

“I truly hope that council realizes that we have a great opportunity to build a stronger fire department not only for us but the other workers that have been able to have their pay exposed as well,” said John Baker, the association’s secretary. “Non-sworn and the police department will see a pretty decent pay increase with the work that we’ve put forth.”

Leaders hope higher pay will help address staffing issues among non-sworn employees.

According to city officials, they are hoping to have the budget finalized in December.