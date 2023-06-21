CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The future redevelopment of Sumar Street in West Ashley remains uncertain after a Charleston City Council vote Tuesday night.

The City of Charleston is working with Landmark Enterprises to transform the vacant lot which was once home to a Piggly Wiggly before it closed in 2013. The plan is to bring a civic center to the site, as well as other mixed-use development.

On Tuesday, council members considered three different options for the project. Option one included an underground parking garage for a total cost of $45 million. Option two would bring an above-ground parking garage to the site and would cost about $35-37 million. The last option proposed a surface parking lot. The total cost would be $21-23 million.

Council voted 6-6 on a motion to pass option one. They then decided to defer the project to the city’s Community Development Committee.

The decision of whether to move forward with the first option sparked much debate among council members.

“There’s too many unanswered questions for me. The money is not the issue. I just want to make sure that we protect, we protect the dollars that our residents have given us to be responsible for,” said Councilman William Gregorie who represents District Six.

“I came here tonight to vote for option one. I’ll vote for option 2. We’ve got to get something built in West Ashley, we’ve got to deliver,” said Councilman Stephen Bowden who represents District Ten.

Many residents also spoke up during the public comment section of the meeting. Most of them asked council to vote for option one.