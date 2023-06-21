WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many questions remain about the future redevelopment of Sumar Street after Charleston City Council voted to defer the project on Tuesday night.

Council reviewed three different redevelopment plans for the lot which used to be home to a Piggly Wiggly until it closed in 2013. Council members voted 6-6 on moving forward with the first option. They then deferred the project to the city’s Community Development Committee.

“And lo and behold, what does a group of government officials do last night? We send it to committee, we keep studying. This is what we keep hearing from constituents. They want us to act and we’re just not acting,” said Councilman Stephen Bowden, who voted in favor of option one.

The proposal included a civic center and an underground parking garage for a total cost of $45 million.

“I really haven’t heard from the private sector on how we can handle this as a city. You know, we own the property, but we don’t have to develop it as a city. And is that the most fiscally responsible thing to do for our taxpayer dollars?” said Councilwoman Caroline Parker on why she voted no to option one.

The City of Charleston purchased the 2.5 acre parcel of land in 2017, one year before the grocery store was demolished. The city later entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Landmark Enterprises to transform the lot.

“We’re now out of business with landmark. The MOU expires either today or this week,” said Councilman Ross Appel. He voted yes to option one.

While some council members are concerned Tuesday’s vote will delay the lot from becoming anything but vacant, others like Councilman Kevin Shealy have different thoughts.

“I don’t believe it’s even back to square one. Everybody has a clear idea; every city council member wants this to happen,” Shealy, who voted against option one, told News 2.

Here is how each council member present voted on moving forward with the first option. Councilman Mike Seekings was not there.

Boyd Gregg- No

Kevin Shealy- No

Jason Sakran- Yes

Robert Mitchell- No

Karl Brady- Yes

William Gregorie- No

Keith Waring- No

Peter Shahid- Yes

Stephen Bowden- Yes

Ross Appel- Yes

Caroline Parker- No

Mayor John Tecklenburg- Yes

The mayor released the following statement:

“Since 2018, more than a thousand of our residents have worked hard to create and support the revitalization plan they wanted for West Ashley. And last night, some of our council members decided to just throw that citizen-led plan in the trash. That was wrong. And I intend to keep fighting every day until our West Ashley residents get the plan they asked for and deserve.”

Council members told News 2 the city owes Landmark Enterprises more than $600,000.