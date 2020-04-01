Charleston City Leaders break down ‘Stay at Home’ order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the list of cities and towns under a ‘Stay at Home’ order continues to grow across the State and Lowcountry with many asking what exactly does the order mean for them.

“It’s really about leaning into this thing as much as we can to try to minimize the impacts of COVID19,” says Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston.

Scaff says the order is to ensure people are following the guidelines from the CDC and elected officials to stay home. He says people can go outside as long as they are taking the proper precautions.

“Which would include outside recreation so long as they are keeping with the spirit of the direction by our elected officials,” says Scaff.

Scaff says if you work for an essential business you should go to work and limit the amount of exposure and contact with other people while traveling to and from work.

“If you are part of an essential business or your work is deemed to be essential then by all means you will go and do what you need to do,” says Scaff.

Scaff says people should limit trips out to essential needs only like going to the bank or grocery store. He says people should only get what they need from the grocery store and not hoard products.

“It’s about being efficient and go get what you need, you know try to minimize your trips out,” says Scaff.

Scaff says the best thing for people to do is to follow the guidelines from health officials and the CDC to shorten the length of the outbreak.

“You know be patient, we’re all in this together, we’re all feeling the pains of this, just be patient, we’ll get beyond it together,” says Scaff.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued a new proclamation today that closely aligns with the executive order issued by Governor McMaster on Tuesday to close some non-essential businesses. Mayor Haynie says the new proclamation will also temporarily prohibit short term rentals in the town.