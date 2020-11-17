Charleston City leaders confident in COVID-19 response plan, urging caution ahead of holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coronavirus cases across the country and in South Carolina are on the rise. South Carolina recorded it’s highest number of new cases on July 18th, closer to home Charleston County hit it’s peak on July 4th.

Leaders from the City of Charleston say they feel confident in their COVID-19 response and the numbers since August show the plan is working. Despite the success, officials say it’s not time to let your guard down.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, we can stay open and stay safe but you have to practice all of those protocols,” says City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

82 citations have been handed out for not wearing a mask in city limits. City officials say new case numbers have remained steady. They say issuing warnings for non-compliance is something they would’ve skipped looking back.

“That was impeding a lot of our efforts in enforcement and city council found it that they agreed,” says Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio.

Data tracking show cases in the City of Charleston have remained low since peaking in July. Riccio says the biggest area of concern remains young adults in the downtown bar district.

Letting the establishments know that we need their help too in getting this resolved,” says Riccio. “Without all of us working together, we’re just doing this for not.”

With cases on the rise across the country, Mayor John Techlenburg says we need to follow the three w’s to keep Charleston’s numbers low, washing your hands, wearing a mask and walking away from large crowds.

“It’s not time even though our numbers are pretty good locally, we can’t rest on our laurels,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

With holiday season right around the corner, Charleston city leaders are working to make sure new Coronavirus case numbers stay low and families stay safe if they plan to celebrate with loved ones.

Upcoming holidays could present new challenges to make sure everyone remains vigilant and staying socially distanced to fight the spread of covid-19. City leaders say they are putting guidelines in place to make sure everyone remains safe this holiday season.

If you’re planning to gather in person with family and loved ones, officials urge sticking to immediate family groups.

“At home, family you’ve been around and no one has tested positive, you know you take that into account,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

City leaders have no plans to ask people to not celebrate this holiday season but are encouraging smaller gatherings with close relatives.

“You know do it smart, we’re not saying stop,” says Riccio. “Just be smart about it.”

Working together, being vigilant and following safety protocols, Riccio says these are needed steps to keep case numbers from spiking in Charleston.

“Use common sense, be as safe as you can the indoor activity seems to be where most of the spread is occurring, so limit that activity as much as possible,” says Riccio.

If possible, celebrate outside, quarantine, wear a mask and socially distance are all measures Mayor Tecklenburg says should be followed to prevent spreading the virus.

“We’ll be sharing meals, we’ll be sharing festivities of the holidays,” says Mayor Tecklenburg. “We need to do that, absolutely but everyone please use common sense.”