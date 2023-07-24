CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — City leaders are considering buying a property off Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley for affordable housing units.

The site is located near Sanders Road and would cost the city of Charleston around $5 million. The plans are for 124 affordable housing units on the property.

However, during the city’s most recent Ways and Means Committee meeting, some city council members expressed a need for more research before moving forward, and the decision was deferred.

Councilman Kevin Shealy expressed concerns about the property’s close proximity to the Charleston County Landfill off Bees Ferry Road.

While the problem has improved, Councilman Shealy said birds from the landfill created problems in the past for nearby neighborhoods and the Bees Landing Recreation Center.

“I know that the county has done a great job at cleaning up some of the issues that they had before, so part of it is checking to see exactly where we are and what the risks are as far the landfill,” Shealy said. “We need to do our due diligence on that — is there a better piece of property for housing in general than this?”

Councilman Shealy said he is also concerned about the property’s location within the Church Creek Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.

“The Church Creek TIF takes tax dollars and reinvests it into the infrastructure around Church Creek,” he explained. “If the city owns that property, then we are not able to collect those property tax dollars to fix Church Creek as far as flooding and other infrastructure issues that we have there.”

Councilman Shealy said he has also heard concerns from residents about traffic, flooding, and a need for more commercial property in the Bees Ferry Road area.

Charleston city leaders are expected to discuss the property further at the next Ways and Means Committee meeting.