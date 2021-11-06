Charleston City officials discuss flood management projects amid high tide weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Lowcountry continues to face flooding from high tides, Charleston City officials said the time is now to work towards prevention.

“With all due respect, putting up barriers and diverting traffic, while good for the neighborhood, is not water management. We’ve got to get into the infrastructure side of things and really get ahead of it.”

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings said there are a number of flood management projects in the works, but the Calhoun West/Beaufain Drainage Improvement Project is his top priority.

“When you close off the Medical District, not one, not two, but 76 or 80 times a year, that’s an unsustainable long-term plan for managing a city,” Seekings explained.

Seekings said this project would move floodwater into underground water vaults. It would then be moved back to the ocean, rivers, or harbor.

Seekings said if council doesn’t come together for a plan, flooding like this will continue.

Saturday, Charleston officials said more than a dozen roads were closed due to flooding.

To find out the latest closures, click here.