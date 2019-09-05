Charleston Co. Government offices to remain closed on Thursday

On the newest Charleston County update, officials stated that government offices will remain closed on September 6th.

The news release stated that the closure includes the downtown judicial center. Charleston County Emergency Management is asking citizens to report all damage through our on-line tracking tool.

Officials added that curbside recycling will resume a normal schedule on Monday, September 9. If your recycling was missed due to Hurricane Dorian this week, it will be picked up on your next regularly scheduled pickup date.

The following shelters remain open: