CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) announces three upcoming parent and community meetings regarding Acceleration Schools.

Parents, community members, district staff, and students are welcome to attend regardless of their school; each event will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Acceleration Schools is a strategic turnaround initiative for underperforming schools in Charleston County. Jacqueline K. Haynes, Associate Superintendent of Acceleration Schools, will begin the events with a welcome, and dinner will be served.

According to CCSD, guests of the meetings will also view the documentary, The Right to Read, to hear about academic progress in Acceleration Schools and the plans for sustaining growth and positive outcomes for students.

Childcare will be provided for kindergarten through fifth-grade children. In addition, Spanish translators and sign language interpreters will be available at each meeting.

Meeting information:

Wednesday. Nov. 1 at Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Thursday, Nov. 9, at Pepperhill Elementary School, 3300 Creola Road, North Charleston

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at North Charleston Elementary School, 4921 Durant Ave, North Charleston

To visit the Acceleration Schools website and learn more about the program, visit: Acceleration Schools / Acceleration Schools (ccsdschools.com)