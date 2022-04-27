NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County leaders previewed six separate proposals for Segment C of the Johns Island Main Road Corridor Project at the North Charleston Public Services Building to discuss potential plans for the high-traffc area moving forward.

Charleston County is searching for a solution to combat traffic on Johns Island.

“What we are focusing on with this project and the upcoming public information meeting,” senior project manager Chris Gossett said, “which is tomorrow, is Segment C, which is essentially Bohicket Road, from Betsy Kerrison to the Maybank-Brownswood intersection.”

Charleston County received more than 800 public comments from their initial proposals in December 2020, and have made multiple changes based on the feedback.

“We eliminated a couple of those alternatives and in the process added a couple more back,” Gossett said. “So, what we’re going to show the public at this public information meeting will be six alternatives.”

Now, the County will be hosting an information meeting tomorrow, and another on Thursday, May 12, to receive feedback on the six most recent proposals.

“We’re looking for public comments to come in,” Herbert Nimz, Charleston County Public Works project manager, said. “This is an important part of our analysis as far as predicting what alternative we will choose in the future.”

The County says the public’s input is crucial in making this decision for drivers on Johns Island.

“Today,” Nimz said. “We do not have a preferred alternative, that’s what the public information meetings are for, so we can get all of the public comments. We have a 30-day comment period where we’ll analyze all of those comments and that will help us eliminate, and then eventually choose an alternative.”

Charleston County says they’re hoping to choose one of the alternatives soon.

“Depending on the public comments and how easy those are to analyze,” Nimz said, “and specific they are, we are hoping to pick a preferred alternative by the end of summer of this year.”

The public meeting will be held Thursday, April 28, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at St. John’s Parish Church.