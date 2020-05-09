Charleston Coast Guard assists in rescue of three boaters off Georgia coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters Saturday after their vessel sank 18-miles east of Cumberland Island, GA.

The boaters used a VHF radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, which led to a quicker rescue.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a radio distress call at around 8:18 AM from the crew of the 54-foot vessel reporting their vessel was taking on water and they were deploying their life raft.

Watchstanders diverted crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat–Medium, and an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Savannah.

Response crews were able to rescue all three boaters.

The boaters were in good condition and taken to Station Brunswick.