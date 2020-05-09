Charleston Coast Guard assists in rescue of three boaters off Georgia coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters Saturday after their vessel sank 18-miles east of Cumberland Island, GA.
The boaters used a VHF radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, which led to a quicker rescue.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a radio distress call at around 8:18 AM from the crew of the 54-foot vessel reporting their vessel was taking on water and they were deploying their life raft.
Watchstanders diverted crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat–Medium, and an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Savannah.
Response crews were able to rescue all three boaters.
The boaters were in good condition and taken to Station Brunswick.
“This case showed how quickly an emergency can happen on the water.. Fortunately, these mariners were well prepared for the unexpected. They were wearing their life jackets, communicated their distress over VHF radio, initiated their EPIRB, and safely entered a life raft before the vessel sank.”Senior Chief Petty Officer Brad Derflinger, Sector Charleston Command Duty Officer