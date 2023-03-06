CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A beloved member of the Lowcountry law community in Charleston died on Friday at the age of 103.

Now leaders in the community are reflecting on the impact Judge Richard Fields made.

In a profession that tends to be stoic and serious, the picture painted of Judge Fields hanging inside of one Charleston courthouse is quite the opposite.

It’s him smiling, ear-to-ear.

“He allowed me to be very free about my sense of humor. To just laugh at life out loud,” Charleston Circuit 9 judge, Deadra Jefferson said.

A love for life is just one of the things Judge Fields was known for.

He was the first African American attorney to open his own law firm in Charleston since the early 1900’s.

He then became a judge in 1975 until 1992.

“What really struck me about Judge Fields was the sense of justice that he had,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

Jefferson now sits in his former seat, and says she knows him as family.

“He was a surrogate father to me. I saw him every day if time permitted. If I didn’t see him, I spoke to him,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says he paved the way for so many in law community, no matter what color or age.

His influence had had an impact on the entire community.

“Every time I had the opportunity to be with him, I learned something new,” Jefferson said.

Mayor Tecklenburg says his legacy will be imprinted in Charleston forever.

“It will be one of having left this city and state a more just place than he found it. And that’s a pretty important legacy to have is it not?” Tecklenburg said.

The street where his law office was is named after him, and Charleston’s Municipal Courtroom was dedicated in his honor.

News 2 was told the date for his funeral hasn’t been set yet, but it will likely be next week.

