MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston County leaders are taking steps to help resolve the flooding issue on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

“It’s not good going down Long Point most of the time. I, being on a motorcycle, have to watch the tide and check the charts,” Joshua Carnes said. He said he often takes Long Point when he visits his grandparents.

This week, the Charleston County Finance Committee recommended staff apply for a grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Long Point Road Resilience Improvement Project.

According to officials, Long Point often sees flooding during rain events and high tide, resulting in major traffic delays and other issues.

“It can be a disaster sometimes. Between the trucks for the port or when its storming, then the rain, the roads flood and so it backs people up both directions,” said Jacquelynn McCawley, who travels on Long Point as part of her daily commute to work.

County Council Chairman Herb Sass said the county and state have worked to resolve drainage issues on upper Long Point over the last few years. The focus now turns to the lower portion.

“It’s kind of dangerous because you could easily drive off that road. If somebody was driving on that road and it was covered by water, you might not see exactly where the road is because it’s not straight, it curves and meanders around a little bit. And so, it would be really easy for someone to get one wheel off the side of the road,” Sass told News 2.

If awarded the grant, Charleston County could receive up to a $1 million for the project. The deadline to apply is August 18, 2023.