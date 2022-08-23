CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Council postponed a vote Tuesday night on the formation of a Climate Action Committee. The discussion was removed from the meeting agenda because one member was not present.

The idea was brought up by the Arielle Gerstein, the county’s Sustainability Coordinator in July to have a body that would advise county council on climate related matters.

“The committee would advise council during plan development and exist after as a body while the activities are in action,” said Gerstein.

Climate experts from the Charleston Climate Coalition say that this would be a step in the right direction for the county.

“It will be a win for the county if they continue to support this budget wise and staff wise on an ongoing basis. I am glad that they are taking account of the greenhouse gas emissions through their data work because metrics are very important when you’re taking about things like this,” said Belvin Olasov, the Co-Director of the coalition.

The Lowcountry’s issues with climate change revolve around rising sea levels and high heat according to the county.

Charleston County says that there were 89 tidal floods in 2019 and 69 of them in 2020 compared to the 1990s when there are 10 to 25 tidal floods total.

Per Charleston County, there were 22 more high hear days in 2020 compared to 1979.

“The reason I mention these things is because sea level rise can cause beach erosion and worsening floods. Increased heat can decrease agricultural yields and increase the risk of heat stroke,” said Gerstein.

“Of course there is flooding which has gotten worse and worse and will continue to get worse and worse. Extreme heat. Mosquitos. Mosquitos are something to keep an eye on. That problem will only get worse and worse with climate change,” said Olasov.

If county council votes in favor of forming the committee then Olasov says that there will be many benefits to becoming a region that’s thinking about climate change.

“One thing that’s really great about climate action is that there are a host of co-benefits. It’s not just bringing down greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, it’s making for a more livable Lowcountry if we implement these things. It’s giving people better access to clean and east transportation. It’s helping folks with their buildings by supporting renovations,” said Olasov.