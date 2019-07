CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies say one person is in custody after a barricaded suspect in unincorporated Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it stemmed from a call of shots fired on Hitching Post Road. Dispatch reports that call came in just before ten Tuesday night.

Count on News 2 for that latest on this breaking news story on News 2 Today starting at 4:30am.