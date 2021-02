JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a single-car collision on Saturday evening.

The accident happened at around 5:40 pm on Bohicket Road near Plowground Road.

A vehicle was traveling south on Bohicket Road, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was killed at the scene.

The Charleston County Traffic Division is investigating the collision.