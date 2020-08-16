Charleston County Deputies search for suspects after hit and run with shots fired

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a report of a hit and run with shots fired last night.

A blue Mercury with paper tags struck a vehicle near the intersection of Main Road and Maybank Highway on Johns Island on Saturday, August 15 at around 8:30 pm.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The female victim followed the Mercury, at which time the driver of the Mercury presented a firearm and shot multiple shots toward her.

The victim followed the driver on Maybank Highway onto Wadmalaw Island until it ran off the roadway into a ditch on Tacky Point Road.

The occupants of the Mercury exited the vehicle and left the area.

Deputies, with help from the Charleston Police Department, searched the area, but were unable to locate the subjects.

There was no injury to the victim and her vehicle was not struck by the gunfire.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.