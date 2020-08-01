Charleston County Emergency Management provides update on Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Emergency Management says they are closely monitoring the forecast track of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias.

County officials say their staff stands at the ready to activate the Emergency Operations Center, the transportation pickup plan and open shelters, if needed.

They will continue to observe the forecast and say they are prepared to respond.

You may stay updated by downloading the free EMD app by searching CC EMD in your carrier’s app store.

Updates will also be posted on their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.