Charleston County EMS notified of computer glitch from third party billing company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County EMS is working with a third party billing vendor and the Department of Revenue to identify citizens who may have been impacted by a debt set-off error.

The error was caused by a computer glitch from the third party vendor.

Charleston County officials directed the vendor to cease further processing of debt set-off until the issue is resolved.

The glitch may have affected patients who received services before July 1, 2018.

They are currently working to issue refunds to around 75 people who have reached out to Charleston County EMS about the issue.

Patients who received a letter from the Department of Revenue in error can contact Charleston County EMS at 843-202-6722.