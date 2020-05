CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government will begin shifting to normal operations on Wednesday, May 13.

Buildings will resume public access from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM until further notice.

County employees will return to work on Monday, May 11.

Charleston County in-person absentee voting for the June primary will also begin on May 11.

Absentee voting will be at election headquarters in North Charleston from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM.