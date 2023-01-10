CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county.

Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply at this link.

Available positions include:

Trades Technician II – $35,692 – $48,547 annually

Trades Technician III – $44,782- $60,923 annually

Trades Technician Supervisor – $54,017 – $73,465 annually

Benefits include competitive pay, medical and dental coverage, retirement options, and paid leave, according to Charleston County.

A high school diploma or GED and valid drivers license are required.