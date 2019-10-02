Charleston County is welcoming its first housing Court

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Hearings are set to begin for the first housing court in South Carolina. Charleston’s Magistrate Court is providing legal services for people facing evictions in Charleston County.

A study by Princeton shows that the City of North Charleston ranks as one of the highest for eviction rates in the United States. The Housing Court is designed to combat the problem by providing representation in low-income areas.

Around 25 pro bono attorneys have agreed to help efforts in North Charleston. Attorneys say the plan is to start where the heart of the problem is and work towards lowering that eviction rate, assisting people, and helping them stay in homes. The goal is to expand services to West Ashley next year.

Jeff Yungman, the Director of 180 Place legal services, says there are a lot of reasons to keep people housed. He explains when somebody is evicted, it often starts a downward spiral, “They lose support from their neighborhood where they were living, they could lose their jobs because they can’t get to it anymore, kids have to be moved from one school to another…there’s a lot of issues that come up.”

The initial Housing Court session will take place from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at the North Area 1 Magistrate Court located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.