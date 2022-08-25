HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WBCD) – Charleston County leaders are asking for feedback on the affordable housing plans that they are developing.

The project is called “Housing our Future” and county leaders say it could help with the ongoing affordable housing problem.

“We are working so that everyone in charleston county can afford a safe, decent place to live,” says Darrell Davis, the Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization.

County leaders heard Hollywood residents’ feedback on their plans for the future of affordable housing. Davis says 16 people a day are moving to Charleston which is contributing to a housing crisis.

“We got urban areas, rural areas, suburban areas and all of those areas have a different view on how they want their community to look. We need to make sure we reach as many communities as possible,” he says.

Charleston County Council has set aside $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding (ARPA) to distribute plans for affordable housing. The plans focus on affordability, population growth, job market expansion and racial disparities.

“We are going to look at what is causing those disparities, address those disparities so that everybody in Charleston County has equal opportunity to own a home,” says Davis.

Some of the challenges the county is facing is finding areas of land they can build on.

“We are working with different municipalities to see what land is available or owned by the municipalities that can be put in the deal,” says Davis.

Over the next three to six months, county leaders are looking to start funding projects to help people who are struggling with housing. The county anticipates eventually building more than 30,000 homes in the Lowcountry.

“Anybody that works a 40-hour workout to be able to afford a decent place to live and that’s what we are struggling for,” says Davis.

Charleston County residents have until October 31st to fill out a public survey online or in person at any Charleston County Public Library.

Link to survey here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H6R38SH.