Charleston County Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library was notified by a staff member of the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library on July 4 that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has interacted with the public through curbside services.

Staff at the library implemented their response plan which can be seen below:

The entire branch is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor.

All employees known to come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library, located at 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood, is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.

Items (books, DVD’s, etc.) that had been placed on hold for curbside pick-up will not be available at this time.

The book drop/return at the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library will also be closed. All fines/fees associated to late material are currently being waived. Patrons may also return their items to another library location.

Patrons of this branch interested in receiving materials should place holds for pick-up at another location. There are 16 other library locations available.

Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.

CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.

A staff member of the Otranto Road Library tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the same protocols were followed. That branch will remain closed until further notice.