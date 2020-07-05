Charleston County Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library was notified by a staff member of the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library on July 4 that they tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has interacted with the public through curbside services.
Staff at the library implemented their response plan which can be seen below:
- The entire branch is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor.
- All employees known to come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library, located at 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood, is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.
- Items (books, DVD’s, etc.) that had been placed on hold for curbside pick-up will not be available at this time.
- The book drop/return at the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library will also be closed. All fines/fees associated to late material are currently being waived. Patrons may also return their items to another library location.
- Patrons of this branch interested in receiving materials should place holds for pick-up at another location. There are 16 other library locations available.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.
A staff member of the Otranto Road Library tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the same protocols were followed. That branch will remain closed until further notice.