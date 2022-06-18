CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library will host New York Times bestselling author Angela May on June 25.

The Bees Ferry West Ashley Library will welcome May to celebrate the release of her second book in The Islanders series, Search for Treasure.

According to Charleston County Public Library, the first book in The Islanders series debuted at number two on the New York Times Bestseller list.

The Islanders series follows young Jake Potter’s summers on Dewees Island.

The event will begin with a discussion on the inspiration behind the book and a lecture on creating a nature journal. A book signing will follow.

May is a native of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and the founder of May Media and PR. She is a former award-winning television news journalist who focused on promoting books and sharing community stories.

The book is co-written by Mary Alice Monroe.

The event will take place June 25 at the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library. Copies of the book will be available on the day of the event and online here.