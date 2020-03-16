Live Now
Charleston County Parks cancels several events due to coronavirus

Courtesy: Charleston County Parks

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks released a press release on their schedule changes due to coronavirus.

The announced that all Charleston County Parks are currently open to visitors. They ask visitors to take preventative action when coming to the parks, including self-monitoring for illness along with practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.

All Charleston County Parks events and programs have been canceled through Sunday, May 10, including Pet Fest and the Lowcountry Cajun Festival. Some events may be rescheduled in the coming months. Anyone who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded.

